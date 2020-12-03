Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari hold telephonic talk over political matter

KARACHI: In a major political development on Thursday the Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation over current political matters, ARY News reported.

According to the details reported on the matter via sources, both political leaders Asif Zardari who is in Karachi and Nawaz Sharif who left for Britain for his medical treatment but has never returned despite court orders, have held talks today.

Both party supremos who have maintained an opposition alliance namely Pakistan Democratic Movement, deliberated over political affairs in the country at the moment as their relevant parties play key role in opposition.

It may be noted that this telephonic communication between the two major party leaders marked the fourth in just days.

Earlier this week, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that PDM would announce its future strategy soon.

Addressing the public gathering under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Multan, Maryam Nawaz thanked the people for “transforming the entire city into a rally venue.”

Greeting PPP’s Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, who is making her PDM debut today, Maryam Nawaz that when the country faces a threat, then its daughters and mothers come out to save it. On the occasion, she extended her congratulations to PPP on its foundation day.

