Asif Zardari elected as president of PPPP after intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as the president of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) after an intra-party poll, ARYY NEWS reported.

Announcing the results of the intra-party polls, the PPPP said that besides the election of Asif Zardari, Farhat Ullah Babar was elected as the secretary-general of the party.

National Assembly member Shazia Marri was elected as the secretary information of the PPPP while Senator and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Saleem Mandviwalla was elected as the secretary finance of the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari decided to start re-organisation process of the political party in August 2020.

Sources told ARY News at that time that the re-organisation process will be completed in phases in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP). Major changes are expected in party slots in PPP and PPPP following the latest decision taken by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The chairman sought names for top positions including vice-president, secretary-general and others besides asking the central executive committee (CEC) to forward recommendations.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari asked the committee to provide names and recommendations in a written form for the top positions which also include the president of PPP’s North Punjab for final approval to be given by them, said sources.

Sources added that the re-organisation process will also be initiated in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the second phase, whereas, the political party will decide over the next changes to be made in Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

