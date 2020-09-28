KARACHI: In his informal interaction with the press on Monday, former president Asif Ali Zardari lamented the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League N president Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering reference by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

NAB arrested PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

Zardari, while criticizing the government for the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, said if the masses step out for the political cause, the government will have to go home.

He said that there should be a uniform standard for accountability for everyone. Claiming the discrimination in the accountability process, he said today its Shehbaz Sharif’s turn to go to jail, tomorrow it will be ours. It is going to happen sooner or later, Zardari remarked.

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari commented that everyone knew where the economic trajectory of the country is going and added that this coupled with such standards of accountability, the kind of message we are sending to international observers, was evident for everyone as well.

READ: Zardari, Talpur indicted in money laundering case, plead innocence

Earlier today, An Islamabad accountability court indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by the NAB in the mega money laundering scam.

Accountability Judge Azam Khan handed over a copy of charge-sheet to the PPP co-chairman, his sister and other accused named in the reference for perusal. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest these charges.

Comments

comments