Asif Zardari summons PPP’s ‘important’ meeting today   

KARACHI: Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has summoned what it is being termed as an important meeting of the party at Bilawal House in Karachi on Wednesday.

Current political situation in the country, party affairs, performance of Sindh government and other issues will be discussed in the meeting, said sources.

After receiving the message, various ministers of PPP left the Sind Assembly session in the meddle and rushed to the Bilawal House to attend the meeting.

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah likely to be given important role in the party, sources said and added that a large-scale reshuffle is also expected in the party.

The PPP leadership will also evaluate the performance of the Sindh government during the meeting, the sources added.

Read More: Asif Zardari back in Sindh, Will reportedly be shifted to hospital in Karachi

Earlier on December 13, former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari who was out on bail on medical grounds was returned in Sindh, the airplane had landed in Karachi on Friday.

According to details the co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had left on a special airplane designated specifically for the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

Asif Ali Zardari had been discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court.

Comments

comments