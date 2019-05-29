Asif Zardari, Talpur to seek another bail extension in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (today) will take up the pleas of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, seeking another extension in their interim bail, in a case related to fake bank accounts.

The divisional bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will take up the writ petition number 1169 today.

“Zardari can be arrested, if his bail was rejected”, the sources said and added an armored van is also placed outside the court.

The brother-sister duo’s interim bail in the case has been extended four times earlier, both will seek another bail extension and will appear before the court amid tight security.

Earlier on May 14, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to dismiss a bail petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case by terming it “non-maintainable”.

Read more: ‘Zardari deserves no relief’: NAB wants IHC to cancel ex-president’s bail

The bureau had submitted an 11-page reply to the PPP co-chairman’s bail, stating that he is being investigated over his alleged involvement in different cases, including the fake accounts case.

The case

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July last year in connection with the probe.

The former president’s close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August 2018.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Comments

comments