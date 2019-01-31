Asif Zardari’s wicket is soon to fall: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Mohammad Usman Dar has said there was a clear difference in cases of Khawaja Asif, and Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking in the ARY News programme , Dar said Zardari was denying the veracity of official documents. “He has two bullet-proof cars that he hasn’t declared before the election commission.”

He went on to say that duty of Zardari’s car was paid in 2013 in the name of some other person. And that person actually passed away in 2008. “so how is that possible?,” he asked.

He claimed that the ‘wicket’ of Zardari will soon fall. “The fake accounts is an open and shut case. The PPP chairperson concealed his assets while being the president of Pakistan,” he added.

Dar said tax of New York apartments owned by Zardari was also paid in the month of January

To a question, he insisted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was giving justice to the poor, and not the affluent segment of the society.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur had filed a review petition on Monday against the Supreme Court decision in the fake bank accounts case on Jan 28.

On Jan 7, the SC, in light of the Joint Investigation Team report, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the case and wrap it up within two months.

The plea, recalling that the JIT was formed on recommendation of the FIA, said the probe report was finalized without incorporation of Zadari and Talpur’s version and it was sent to the SC.

The petition further added that the SC admitted FIA couldn’t furnish substantial evidence. It said there was no rational to move fake bank accounts case to Islamabad from Karachi.

