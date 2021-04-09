Asim Ahmed named new chairman of FBR

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided on Friday to appoint Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the federal cabinet gave approval for his appointment. Asim Ahmed, who is from the Inland Revenue group, is currently serving as Member Information Technology (IT).

Ahmed will be replacing the incumbent head of the tax collecting body, Javed Ghani who is to retire on April 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government in July 2020 removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson and appointed Javed Ghani in her place.

“The federal government has been pleased to assign additional charge of the post of chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, to Mr. Muhammad Javed Ghani,” a notification issued by the Establishment Division had said.

Ghani was a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Customs Service and posted as a member of the FBR when he was appointed the chairman of the tax collection body.

