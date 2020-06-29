Asim Azhar to release new music video with famous TikToker Areeka Haq

Popular singer Asim Azhar will be dropping a new music video soon which also features famous TikTok star Areeka Haq.

Turning to Instagram, the singer shared a still shot from the video Tum Tum in which he and Areeka can be seen sitting near a pool.

Many celebrities commented on it and showered love on the post. Hania Aamir commented that she cannot wait for the upcoming video while Zara Noor Abbas told Asim that she is proud of him for supporting new talent.

But, in a rather bizarre turn of events, Areeka has received a lot of hate on social media since the news of her featuring in a music video went viral.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and other platforms too.

The Jo Tu Na Mila singer along with other celebrities came to her rescue. Asim urged people to give the music video a fair chance instead of disliking it based on biased dislike for the TikTok star.

He wrote on Twitter its not fair to ruin months of hardwork the artists have put in in making Tum Tum.

Thats so petty man. By doing that, you would completely ruin our hard work of months in an instance only because you dislike someone personally. Not fair. Let it release. Give it a chance. And if you still don’t like it, then you have all the right. 😊 I hope you like it tho. https://t.co/6AxXB7KgVX — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) June 28, 2020

Superstar Saba Qamar also expressed her views on the matter. She said she had to speak up after she saw Areeka receiving unnecessary hate because some people have no idea how their harsh comments can lead someone towards depression.

Tum Tum is scheduled to release on July 2.

