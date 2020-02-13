Asim Azhar aspires to be as strong as Hania Aamir
“Happy birthday you beautiful human♥️” he wrote.
The singer thanked her for being his “strength & inspiration”. He went onto add that he aspires to be as strong as his “super hero” Hania.
Happy birthday you beautiful human. ♥️ Thank you for being the strength & inspiration you are. I aspire to be as strong as you some day, my super hero! HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY 🥳😘♥️♥️♥️ season 23!!!!! 🧇🧇🧇 (I lowkey wish I was good at writing long ass emo captions but you know what’s good) @haniaheheofficial 🥳
“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY season 23!” he concluded.
Hania thanked Asim for being uniquely himself and bestowed the world’s best birthday planner crown upon his head.
The Ishqiya starlet earlier took to social media to express gratitude to him making her birthday special every year.
The duo’s chemistry is no secret to anyone by now.