Asim Azhar aspires to be as strong as Hania Aamir

Renowned Pakistani singer wished his dear friend Hania Aamir in the sweetest way on her 23rd birthday.

After throwing a surprise Stranger Things themed birthday bash for her, he took to Instagram to share an endearing photo with the starlet.

“Happy birthday you beautiful human♥️” he wrote.

The singer thanked her for being his “strength & inspiration”. He went onto add that he aspires to be as strong as his “super hero” Hania.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYY season 23!” he concluded.



Hania thanked Asim for being uniquely himself and bestowed the world’s best birthday planner crown upon his head.

The Ishqiya starlet earlier took to social media to express gratitude to him making her birthday special every year.

The duo’s chemistry is no secret to anyone by now.

