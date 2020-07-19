Asim Azhar finally opens up about his ‘bond’ with Hania Amir
Singer Asim Azhar finally spoke up over his relationship with actress Hania Amir following a social media uproar after the latter said that they are just “friends” in a live session.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Asim Azhar said that he is no stranger to criticism and that bot the positive and negative people have helped him grow into a better human being.
About friendship with Hania Amir, the singer wrote that the bond they share is “beyond anyone’s comprehension”.
“Tou aram se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phuppo nahi bante. She’s the kindst and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said. It is beyond a label,” wrote the Tum Tum singer.
It has not been an easy journey from the beginning. Imagine a 16 year old putting himself out there for the world to judge. I’ve had my fair share of sleepless nights & irritable mornings but if it wasn’t for these challenges & the support from my loved ones – I wouldn’t have been the man that I am today & would definitely not have the courage to write this. Thank you to each & every one of you who has supported me thru out this journey. Every single one of you who has shown me love, every single comment, like, follower & specially my fan pages. I’m thankful for the positives & the negatives around me because they’ve always pushed me to be a better version of myself. Thank you for showing love to all my songs & specially the response on Tum Tum, which has been overwhelming. Its still trending #1 on YouTube music which is nuts. Crossed 5 Million views in 10 days. Amazing. And also, I was trending on twitter for the past week thanks to the creative memers. Humour ka kaafi maza aaya. Kasam se. But sometimes you guys cross the line unintentionally, khayal kar liya karo. I am somebody who is driven by his art. I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah. I am constantly working towards making myself better, a better son, a better friend, a better artist & above all, a better human. And I pray that we all find happiness & peace within ourselves & deal with all the challenges that we face with as much patience as we can. p.s. AS HANIA SAID, THE BOND WE SHARE IS BEYOND ANYONE’S COMPREHENSION. IT IS BIGGER THAN ANY LABEL FOR ME. TOU ARAAM SE BETHO SAARE, HAR JAGA MUHALLE KI PHUPHO NAHI BANTE. SHE’S THE KINDEST & MOST BEAUTIFUL HUMAN. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR HER & VICE VERSA BECAUSE THATS THE IMPACT SHE’S HAD ON ME. MADE ME LEARN TO GIVE & LOVE. LIKE I SAID, IT IS BEYOND A LABEL. p.p.s. As mentioned earlier, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’ – releasing 23 JULY 2020, hope you like it. xx – AA
Asim maintained that he is constantly working towards making himself better, a better son, a better friend, a better artist and above all, a better human being.
“And I pray that we all find happiness & peace within ourselves & deal with all the challenges that we face with as much patience as we can,” The singer concluded.
Earlier, Hania Amir too had explained her remark and had asked the social media brigade to “take it easy.”
“Asim is a beautiful part of my life and we have seen some insane times together and we share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension. We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate.” Hania had said.
🤲🏻Every day I’m learning new things. About myself. About life. Every day I see myself learning, healing & evolving. I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something. I say alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart. I see myself recognising the things that are not good for me. I’m learning to let go of the things that are not meant to be. I am growing stronger everyday & god knows how much I pray for everyone’s happiness. How much I pray that I stay true to my family, my job and my fans. Cannot be more grateful for the love my followers and my beautiful fan pages have shown me in these three & a half years of my career. Cannot be more grateful for the people I have in my life who support me, guide me and love me. I pray that everyone finds happiness & peace within themselves and believes in the power of Dua’. I pray that may everyone find what they’re looking for and if it’s not meant to be, may Allah give them the patience & strength to deal with it. Today this instagram family has grown to three million of you & I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today. I pray that I keep learning & healing & evolving every single day & make each one of you proud. Holla at my HANIANS and HANSIMS! Your love makes the toughest social media moments a breeze. I hope I overcome every difficulty every hurdle with as much grace as I can. . P.S. ASIM IS A BEAUTIFUL PART OF MY LIFE AND WE HAVE SEEN SOME INSANE TIMES TOGETHER AND WE SHARE A BOND BEYOND ANYONES COMPREHENSION. WE CHOOSE TO LOOK AT AND ACKNOWLEDGE LOVE NOT HATE. THAT BEING SAID.. WE KNOW PAKISTANIO KA HUMOUR ACHA HAI LEKIN EASY HOJAO. SOCIAL MEDIA KAI TROLL SIPAHIYON! BILKUL FREE NA HO. AUR ZAYADA OVER BHI NAI! Shukriya! 🙏🏽🌟💅💃🏽💕🌻