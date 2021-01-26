If I wasn’t a singer, I would’ve been a cricketer: Asim Azhar

Singing is not the only thing that Asim Azhar excels at, as seen in a recent post from the singer on his official Instagram account. He also counts cricket as a passion!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 24-year-old shared a video of himself honing his cricketing skills in a practice net. “Agar mai singer nahi hota tou… Shayad cricketer hota (If I wasn’t a singer, I would’ve been a cricketer),” he captioned the post.

That’s not it. He then took the fun further, taking to Instagram stories to tag the Pakistan Cricketing Board (PCB), asking them to not ignore talent like him! “Stop ignoring this young deserving talent,” he joke, complete with a sad face emoji.

To add to it, professional cricketer Shadab Khan also joined in on the fun exchange, commenting, “Psl kaye laye available hai yeah batsman? (Is this batsman available for PSL?),” to which Asim Azhar aptly replied, “Agar captain app ho tou (Only if you’re the captain).”

Well, there you have it! Would you like to see Asim Azhar playing for the national team anytime soon? We might just see him on the field if he keeps up with his practice!

