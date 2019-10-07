Asim Azhar makes a style statement with ‘I love Kashmir’

Singer Asim Azhar made a style statement by donning an attire with a political message to show support for Kashmiris in the Indian-occupied valley.

The 22-year-old dressed in a grey and black attire with a shawl that reads ‘I love Kashmir’ for an event in Houston, US.

The valley was stripped off of its special status by India in August. Many other Pakistani celebrities have also shown support for Kashmiris who are under curfew and communications block out since 64 days.

He was pictured alongside Haniya Amir who stunned in a magenta saree.

The actor has been vocal about social issues and has often voiced his opinion via Twitter.

Azhar recently took to the social media platform to advise politicians against fighting with each other on Twitter but instead get to work.

He also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA for exposing human rights violations in India occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

