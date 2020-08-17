Web Analytics
Asim Azhar is all praise for budding musical talent in Pakistan

Asim Azhar

Renowned singer Asim Azhar took to social media to share his joy in seeing talented young Pakistanis sharing their musical talent.

Turning to Twitter, Asim wrote “Makes me so so happy seeing young girls & boys with AMAZING raw voices putting their videos online.”

Looking back upon his journey, he further said “That’s how I started in 2012 but I was the only one doing it at that time.”

The singer believes the future is looking good for Pakistan’s music industry and wants to play his part as well. 

The star is quite supportive of budding talent and often shares covers by his fans.

He has been widely praised for his latest heartbreak anthem Soneya released on July 23.

