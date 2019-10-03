Asim Azhar wants politicians to fix country instead of Twitter fights

Singer Asim Azhar thinks Pakistan’s progress will speed up if politicians stop wasting time on Twitter, and work to fix issues.

The artist took to Twitter and pointed how political figures are busy in defaming each other and indulging in petty fights, especially on Twitter.

He said if they invest that time in fixing the country, things would be much better.

“The amount of energy & time our political figures put into defaming each other & talking about each other’s flaws, especially here on Twitter is baffling,” he wrote

Azhar continued “If only they could spend half of that on trying to fix our infrastructure..Kasam se mera mulk behtari ki raah par ajayega. [I swear the country will be on the road to improvement].”

The amount of energy & time our political figures put into defaming each other & talking about each other’s flaws, specially here on Twitter is baffling. If only they could spend half of that on trying to fix our infrastructure..Kasam se mera mulk behtari ki raah par ajayega. 🇵🇰 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 2, 2019

The 22-year-old star doesn’t shy away from expressing his views on social media.

He recently lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA, praying to God to protect him from evil eyes.

“Thank you my Prime Minister for saying everything you said on the biggest platform. Thank you for standing with peace & justice, he tweeted”

Ya Allah, save this man from evil & help him to bring piece & prosperity to this world. Aameen. Thank you my Prime Minister for saying everything you said on the biggest platform. Thank you for standing with piece & justice. @ImranKhanPTI

نَصْرٌ مِّنَ اللَّـهِ وَفَتْحٌ قَرِيبٌ pic.twitter.com/pGGRMgx1xB — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 27, 2019

Comments

comments