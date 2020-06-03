Asim Azhar says joking about celebrities’ appearance is not cool

Web Analytics
Famed singer Asim Azhar recently took to social media to call out trolls for shaming celebrities on their physical appearance.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said that if people can’t take jokes, they shouldn’t make them either because celebrities are humans.

“I find it funny that it’s considered okay for any random person to make a joke or dis a ‘celebrity’ based on their looks. But if a ‘celebrity’ hits back, shit goes crazy. If you can’t take a joke back, don’t make one,” he wrote.

The Humrah singer further said: “Before trolling or making a joke about anyone (public figures too) based on their looks, please understand, THAT is where the problem starts.”

