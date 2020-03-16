Asim Azhar says he has no plans to get married soon

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar recently shed light on marriage plans and Pakistan Super League’s official song Tayyar Hain.

Responding to a question on ARY News’ show, Har Lamha Purjosh, he said that he feels he is not mentally prepared to get married and has no plans as of now. He refrained from sharing if he is currently dating anyone.

PSL 5’s official anthem received mixed reviews but the singer’s graciousness won his fan’s hearts after he turned to social media to apologize to people if the song didn’t meet their expectations.

He shared his thoughts about the controversy and said PSL has become a part of our culture and people own it which is why they are emotional about it.

“I felt like no one was coming infront and talking about it. No one was addressing the elephant in the room,” he added.

“I decided I should talk about it. I apologized to those who didn’t like the anthem and even clarified that PSL anthems are not a competition.”

The singer further said if cricket lovers didn’t like this year’s PSL anthem there are four more which are also Pakistan’s anthems.

He said it would be a lie if he said there was no pressure on him after the flak he received on social media but he tweeted because it felt like the right thing to do. “We work for the people and if they don’t like anything, it’s our responsibility to tell them we will produce better work next time.”

However, Asim is content that the anthem grew as the league progressed.

He said it was probably also criticized because it’s difficult for people to accept change and for this year’s anthem “we changed the genre.” From a cultural genre, the team behind the song decided to opt for a more international one.

About Ali Zafar’s new song Mela Loot Liya, which he released on popular demand, Asim Azhar said “We all were missing him so on a personal level, he availed the opportunity which is good for him and PSL as it’s promoting the league as well.”

The actor admitted he wanted to clear the air between Ali Azmat and Ali Zafar but then it didn’t feel right doing that because they both are his seniors.

The singer also revealed he was originally chosen to feature in Coke Studio Season 11’s Ko Ko Korina remix sung by Ahad Raza Mir and Momina Mustehsan. The song was supposed to feature two boys initially, he added.

Asim Azhar ranked Sajal Ali on top for her acting, followed by Hania Aamir and Mehwish Hayat when given options.

