Fans all praise for Asim Azhar’s reaction to shoe hurling incident in live concert

In what could at least be termed an unfortunate incident, a fan hurled a shoe during a concert by singer Asim Azhar.

However, fans were all praise for the singer, who is in relationship with actor Hania Amir, for his reaction during the shoe-hurling incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Azhar, who has given many hit music albums and had performed with co-singers- Momina Mustehsan and Aima Baig- in music videos, was on a country-wide tour from 28 October to 14 December.

The video of the incident shared on social media shows that Azhar was performing during a live concert at the stage along with his guitarist and others, when a shoe was thrown at him.

The shoe that narrowly missed the singer hit at the chest of the guitarist standing alongside him.

Today I start a very special journey with my team…😊 My biggest & longest tour till now!! can’t wait to see you guys. ♥️ #tour #pgc 🇵🇰 #usa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3TNO05OQvB — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 27, 2019

However, what amazed the fans was the reaction that the singer gave during the live concert.

Read More: Asim Azhar wins hearts with sweet gesture for a fan

He along with his team continued the performance without any hiccups, showing that haters could not hinder the passion, he has for his singing profession.

#AsimAzhar

Clearly prove that he is a great musician

Hey bro u change my thinking abt u by ur great work

Brilliant singer@AsimAzharr #TereLiye

And#GhalatFahmi

Are my most fav frm ur all songs. — شیخو (@EnggYousuf) December 2, 2019

Commenting on the incident at the ARY NEWS morning show ‘Bakhabar Savera’, the host Shafat Ali said Asim usually performs at around 60 events during his tours and anyone at his place, would have left the stage instantly after the incident.

However, Asim, who is a thorough gentle man and a hero continued the performance, he said.

Comments

comments