Asim Azhar stands with students, backs the #ExamCancelHoga trend

Singer Asim Azhar has come out in support of students protesting to get their exams canceled in light of the precarious COVID situation in the country.

The Yaad singer took to Twitter on Monday to express solidarity with students struggling to convince authorities to cancel board examinations owing to the pandemic. Tagging the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in his tweet, he wrote, “Sir, it would be unfair to hold exams in such circumstances.”

Sir, it would be unfair to hold exams in such circumstances @Shafqat_Mahmood ! Please find a solution 🙏🏽 #ExamCancelHoga — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 5, 2021

In another tweet, he explained the situation at hand saying, “Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close/open again and again.”

Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close/open again & again. I personally know some students that haven’t been able to complete their syllabuses as well. Please kuch karain aur bacho ka saath dain. 🙏🏽 @Shafqat_Mahmood — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 5, 2021

“I personally know some students that haven’t been able to complete their syllabuses as well. Please kuch karain aur bacho ka saath dain (Please do something to help the students),” urged Asim.

The 24-year-old then went on to add that he especially understands the plight of students because, “Agar abhi music nahi kar raha hota tou mai bhi ro raha hota exams ko leke iss waqt (If I wasn’t doing music right now, I would also be crying about exams.)”

I understand your stress & pain guys. Agar abhi music nahi kar raha hota tou mai bhi ro raha hota exams ko leke iss waqt.. so I understand. And I am sure @Shafqat_Mahmood will stand with the youth & find the best solution possible, InshaAllah 🙏🏽 #ExamCancelHoga — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) April 5, 2021

Asim also expressed hope that Shafqat Mahmood would stand with students at this time and present a good solution.

The tweets were lauded by youngsters across Twitter who have been trending the #ExamCancelHoga hashtag on Twitter for days, and have also been protesting on ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Comments

comments