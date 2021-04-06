Web Analytics
Asim Azhar stands with students, backs the #ExamCancelHoga trend

Asim Azhar

Singer Asim Azhar has come out in support of students protesting to get their exams canceled in light of the precarious COVID situation in the country.

The Yaad singer took to Twitter on Monday to express solidarity with students struggling to convince authorities to cancel board examinations owing to the pandemic. Tagging the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in his tweet, he wrote, “Sir, it would be unfair to hold exams in such circumstances.”

In another tweet, he explained the situation at hand saying, “Students have really been disturbed due to the ongoing pandemic causing the institutes to close/open again and again.”

“I personally know some students that haven’t been able to complete their syllabuses as well. Please kuch karain aur bacho ka saath dain (Please do something to help the students),” urged Asim.

The 24-year-old then went on to add that he especially understands the plight of students because, “Agar abhi music nahi kar raha hota tou mai bhi ro raha hota exams ko leke iss waqt (If I wasn’t doing music right now, I would also be crying about exams.)”

Asim also expressed hope that Shafqat Mahmood would stand with students at this time and present a good solution.

The tweets were lauded by youngsters across Twitter who have been trending the #ExamCancelHoga hashtag on Twitter for days, and have also been protesting on ground.

 

