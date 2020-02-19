Web Analytics
Asim Azhar treats his fans to a rendition of ‘Ishqiya’ OST

Asim Azhar Ishqiya OST

Popular Pakistani singer Asim Azhar treated his fans with a rendition of drama Ishqiya’s title song. 

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video of himself singing the OST of ARY Digital’s new drama.

“Ishqiya, maine haan ! ♥️ new ost,” he captioned the post.

Fans praised the actor for entertaining them with his soulful voice.

The original OST is sung by the talented singer himself.

Ishqiya, maine haan ! ♥️ new ost 🤩

Ishqiya stars Feroze Khan, Hania Amir and Ramsha Khan in lead roles. It marks Feroze’s return on television after his break.

Director by Badar Mehmood of Cheekh fame, it is produced by Fahad Mustafa’s Big Bang Entertainment and also features Gohar Rasheed in it.

The love-revenge saga kicked off on February 3. So far, Feroze’s character Hamza has fallen head over heels in love with Hamna (played by Ramsha Khan). Later, we see Hamna tying the knot with someone else (played by Gohar).

