Asim Azhar praises young singer over ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ cover

Renowned singer Asim Azhar took to social media to share his joy in seeing talented young Pakistanis sharing their musical talent.

Turning to Twitter, Asim wrote “Makes me so so happy seeing young girls & boys with AMAZING raw voices putting their videos online.”

Looking back upon his journey, he further said “That’s how I started in 2012 but I was the only one doing it at that time.”

Makes me so so happy seeing young girls & boys with AMAZING raw voices putting their videos online. Thats how I started in 2012 but I was the only one doing it at that time. Now we have a force. The future is looking good InshaAllah. 🇵🇰💚 and I plan to play my part as well. 2021! — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 16, 2020

The singer believes the future is looking good for Pakistan’s music industry and wants to play his part as well.

The star is quite supportive of budding talent and often shares covers by his fans.

damn. probably one of the best covers of Ghalat fehmi. 👏🏽 https://t.co/DSFYrjYjCL — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) August 16, 2020

He has been widely praised for his latest heartbreak anthem Soneya released on July 23.

