Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Humraah’ is set to release on Eid

Renowned singer Asim Azhar is releasing his version of Bollywood song Humraah on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bollywood film Malang directed by Mohit Suri was originally supposed to feature his track but due to tension between the two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and India, the track didn’t feature Asim’s vocals.

The film also features a song titled Bol Hu by prominent Pakistani band Soch.

The singer, however, took to social media to announce that he will be releasing the original version.

“Eid pay eidi. ♥️ my song #Humraah from #Malang!” he captioned his Instagram post.

Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila crossed 100 million views on YouTube earlier this month making him the fourth and youngest Pakistani singer to achieve the feat.

