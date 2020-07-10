ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Lieutenant General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Friday that the consistent policy of Pakistan for balancing life and livelihood amid COVID-19 crisis was endorsed, ARY News reported.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said in his Twitter message that the country’s response stands vindicated while the world seeks to enviously emulate Pakistan. He added, “Our nation proves resilient as they adapt to beat back the menace.”

He was commenting over a news piece of the foreign news channel which quoted Oxfam’s warning for more deaths due to hunger amid COVID-19 pandemic rather than the disease itself.

It said that the bleak scenario is outlined in its report, The Hunger Virus, and equates to as many as 12,000 people dying per day.

Oxfam says this is more than the peak global coronavirus death rate of 10,000 per day in April.

The 10 hunger hotspots highlighted in the report include Afghanistan, Syria and South Sudan – where the charity says the situation is most severe.

