Asim Saleem Bajwa sheds light on projects under CEPC phase-II

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Special Assistant to PM on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said that the CPEC project is a reality and there was hindrance in its completion, ARY NEWS reported.

“CPEC is an important national project and soon its second and most important phase will begin,” he said adding that the phase-II would emphasize on the agriculture, industry, trade and science sectors.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that it was their priority to establish economic zones in all provinces of the country while development of Gawadar was also part of the second phase.

“The development work on economic zones is being expedited,” he said.

Shedding light on the agriculture project, the CPEC Authority chairman said that China would establish pest control centre in Pakistan to improve quality of seeds in order to yield better results.

He said that overall 20,000 Pakistani students would visit China on educational scholarships. “Soon this programme will be announced,” Asim Bajwa said.

He said that the Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation committee would meet soon to review progress on the CPEC projects.

The newly appointed SAPM on Information said that he would try to fulfill his new responsibilities to bring improvement in the media industry.

Asim Saleem Bajwa on April 08 rejected baseless rumours regarding the slowing down of the CPEC projects amid coronavirus pandemic.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Asim Saleem Bajwa while rejecting the baseless propaganda articles said that the CPEC project was making steady progress as they were in position to launch the phase-II of the multi-billion project with enhanced scope.

