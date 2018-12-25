Chinese consulate attack mastermind Aslam Achchu killed in Afghanistan

KARACHI: Mastermind behind an attack over Chinese consulate in Karachi, Aslam alias Achchu along with his companion, was killed in Afghanistan, sources told ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Aslam Achchu, Taju Mari, Rahim Mari and four guards of Aslam got injured, in an attack over Achuch’s residence in Kandhar, when a meeting of the terrorists was underway,” said sources privy to the matter.

The injured were moved to Kandhar’s medical facility, but Aslam Achchu along with his companions succumbed to his injuries, said sources well informed to the development.

It may be recalled that, Aslam alias Achchu was wanted in many heinous crimes including attack over Chinese consulate in Karachi in recent past, he was carrying out terror activities in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Earlier, Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Saleem Khan Khosa had said the mastermind of an attack on the Chinese consulate, Aslam alias Achchu, was in India.

Aslam alias Achchu was treated at Max Hospital in New Delhi. He had fled to India after being injured in an operation by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan’s Sibi district.

At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday morning. Three assailants wearing suicide jackets tried to enter the consulate but were intercepted by security guards at a checkpoint, according to police.

An exchange of fire resulted in the killing of all the assailants, while two policemen also embraced martyrdom in the gun battle.

Comments

comments