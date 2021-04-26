KARACHI: In a barbaric turn of events taking place on Monday in the port city’s chief mobile market that demonstrate a reprehensible act of power abuse, if proven to be the case, a Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) federal lawmaker Aslam Khan can be seen thrashing a mobile shop staff while his guards point guns at them, ARY News reported.

Visible in CCTV footage acquired by ARY News, and substantiated by the accounts garnered from the alleged victims, the MNA barged into the shop and after a rift resorted to physical assault on the shop staff.

The Member National Assemebly (MNA) from the federal ruling party, alongside his friends and security guards, allegedly beat the mobile phone shop staff after a heated argument that cropped up over a mobile deal earlier, said the mobile market administration following the incident.

In the CCTV, the MNA’s people are further seen dragging out one of the shopkeepers with them while the market association claims that not only did he begin the ruckus and assaulted the staff, but he in fact called the police on the scene himself in flagrant abuse of his authority.

When asked of the details, Khan’s coordinator declines any query saying the matter is being dealt with in the police station at the moment.

The Preedy Police Station, in whose remits the incident took place, confirmed the incident and noted that both parties are present at the station at present providing their statements to the police.

We are probing the matter and investigation is underway, police said.

