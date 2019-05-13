PPP leader files contempt of court petition against federal government

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asma Arbab Alamgir on Monday moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the federal government over not removing her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Asma Arbab Alamgir filed contempt of court petition against the federal government over failure to comply court orders for removing her name from the no-fly-list.

The petition stated that the high court had directed to remove Ms Alamgir’s name from the ECL, but the federal government fails to implement court directives.

The petition sought contempt of court proceedings against the federal government in this regards.

While talking to media, Ms Alamgir claimed that the secretary interior is rejecting to follow judicial orders.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the PHC had directed the Ministry of Interior on April 24 to remove Asma Alamgir’s name from ECL.

The order was issued by a division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Musarrat Hilali after hearing a writ petition filed by PPP leader, who was an adviser to ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, Asma Alamgir for challenging the presence of her name on ECL despite the expiry of one-year period.

An accountability court had indicted the couple once again after removing the part regarding foreign properties from the reference on February 12.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Asma Arbab Alamgir and her husband, Dr Arbab Alamgir, who is also a PPP leader and ex-communications’ minister, was facing a charges of accumulating assets worth Rs332 million which were beyond their known sources of income in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB said in its probe that it surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions.

