Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NITL taps Refinitiv’s ‘World-Check’ to meet compliance demands

NITL, Refintiv world check

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first & largest asset management company NITL (National Investment Trust Limited), has agreed on Refinitiv’s ‘World-Check’ to meet its compliance demands, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating Financing Terrorism (CFT) regulatory framework had ordered NITL to employ the safety measures.

Read More: SBP slaps penalties on five banks for violating regulations   

Refinitiv’s World-Check Risk Intelligence is used by regulated companies to help screen for financial crime risks as part of their anti-money laundering compliance programs.

Refinitiv’s World-Check Risk Intelligence also helps businesses comply with anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism legislation.

“This step marks another milestone for NITL’s vision to ensure effective compliance in line with the SECP’s AML & CFT framework. We are committed to fighting financial crime and will be leveraging our robust technology infrastructure to achieve our compliance vision as we scale our business in a sustainable and responsible manner,” said NITL Managing Director Adnan Afridi.

Read More: Gold further slips to Rs89,200 per tola in local market

“We’re pleased to have been chosen by NIT as it moves towards establishing a solid compliance program. Know Your Customer (KYC) screening is now a critical process in mitigating financial crime and regulators are placing significant attention in this area across their policymaking agenda. We believe this partnership will help NIT take a further step in meeting their regulatory requirements in Pakistan and beyond,” said Refinitiv Managing Director (Middle East and Africa) Nadim Najjar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

SBP slaps penalties on five banks for violating regulations   

Business

Gold further slips to Rs89,200 per tola in local market

Business

Shipyards to build warships worth 6 billion

Pakistan

Federal cabinet greenlights launching of new airline: sources


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close