Assets Beyond Means: Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Thursday held a hearing on assets beyond means case against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema, ARY News reported.

A witness testified in the court on the matter while the court ordered more witnesses to be brought forth for more testimonies.

Till date, nine witnesses have come forth and given their testimonies in the case.

Accountability judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry presided over the proceedings of the case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has maintained that the principal accused Ahad Cheema has accumulated unprecedented wealth inside and outside the country.

The anti-graft watchdog has further claimed that Cheema has benami properties on his family’s name while an estimated value of Cheema’s wealth has been calculated to be around 600 million rupees.

The accountability court adjourned proceedings till March 26 while extending Cheema’s judicial remand by 14 days.

