LAHORE: Accountability court extended Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stalwart Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till August 21 in reference to the ongoing Assets Beyond Means investigations against him, ARY News reported.

During the proceedings on August 3 in reference to the same case against the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought extension in the politician’s physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked the court to extend the physical remand by 15 days for further questioning during the previous appearance.

The court had although granted the anti-graft watchdog a 7 day extension.

Yesterday (friday) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s judicial remand was also extended by 12 days in Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case investigations.

The hearing was presided over by the Duty Judge Waseem Akhtar.

On this occasion, strict security measures were taken around the Accountability Court to avert any mishap.

The court on NAB’s request extended judicial remand of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly till August 21.

Earlier, The accountability court had also remanded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her cousin Yousuf Abbas into NAB’s custody till August 21, in a probe related to corruption charges in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

