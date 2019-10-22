SUKKUR: An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Abbas Jakhrani, an alleged frontman of CM Sindh’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani, for 15 days, in assets case, ARY News reported.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond known sources of income.

Abbas Jakhrani was presented before the NAB court in tight security. The officials of the country’s top graft buster requested the court to extend Jakhrani’s physical remand, as investigation from his was underway.

The while accepting NAB’s request extended his physical remand and ordered to present him before the court again on November 5.

According to accountability bureau sources, Jakhrani has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income being chairman of the Jacobabad Municipal Committee and is also accused of giving a bulletproof vehicle to former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur.

Abbas Jakhrani is an alleged frontman and a cousin of former federal minister Aijaz Jakhrani, who is currently working as an adviser to CM Sindh on Prisons.

On the other hand, Aijaz Jakhrani had rejected the allegations of giving a bulletproof vehicle to Faryal Talpur and said such allegations are aimed to defame Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader.

