Assets Case: Court permits NAB to question Shehbaz in jail 

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Saturday granted a NAB petition of questioning Shehbaz Sharif in jail in charges of assets beyond means, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a plea sought the court’s approval for investigating the former chief minister of Punjab, about his assets beyond sources of his income.

The bureau said that the assets of Shehbaz were not compatible to his sources of income.

The NAB pleaded to the court that the investigation about Shehbaz Sharif’s assets was still incomplete.

The accountability judge granted the plea of the bureau.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, facing a number of anti-corruption inquiries including Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

NAB has finalised the list of witnesses against Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme Scandal.

The list comprises of 29 witnesses including Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa, six officials of the anti-graft watchdog body and the approvers.

Former chairman of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) Tahir Khursheed and Chief Engineer Arif Majeed Butt have turned as approvers against Shehbaz Sharif in the scandal.

Mr Sharif, who previously served as Punjab chief minister for two consecutive terms, has been accused of misusing his authority to illegally issue directives for cancellation of contract with regard to the housing project in 2014.

