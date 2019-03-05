Assets case: NAB to produce Aleem Khan in court today

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials will produce PTI leader and former senior minister Aleem Khan in an accountability court in assets beyond means case today.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan will resume hearing into the case. Strict security arrangements have been made in and around the court to avoid any untoward incident.

A NAB prosecutor will likely request the judge to extend the physical remand of the accused for further investigation into the case.

Earlier on February 25, the court had extended the remand of the PTI leader till March 5 which expires today.

The NAB prosecutor had stated that more than 30 people had been summoned for investigation in Aleem Khan case but only eight people showed up, adding that the extension in remand was necessary for further probe.

Read Also: NAB unearths more offshore properties of Aleem Khan

Over the course of the hearing, he further said the PTI leader was a common man in 2000 and suddenly became a millionaire as his assets now worth Rs 871 million. He remained Punjab minister from 2003 to 2007 and set up 35 companies, while his several bank accounts also surfaced.

Denying the charges, Aleem Khan’s counsel said his client had submitted all relevant documents to the anti-graft watchdog.

Comments

comments