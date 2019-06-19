No further extension in assets declaration scheme deadline: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday once again ruled out any possibility of extension in assets declaration scheme deadline, ARY News reported.

“The deadline of assets declaration scheme to end on June 30”, said FBR chairman in a statement.

He said that government is making efforts to restore the trust through the finance bill 2019.

Earlier on June 18, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi constituted an anomaly committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019.

The committee will be chaired by Ashfaq Tola whereas the co-chairman of the committee would be Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, Member Inland Revenue-Policy), an FBR press release said.

The other members of the committee are Abid Shaban, Zia Awan, Muhammad Awais, Asif Haroon, Abdul Qadir Memon, Amer Javed, Iftikhar Taj and Muhammad Rafique

