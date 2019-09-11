‘Assist FBR in improving tax culture’, Zaidi urges people

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi here on Wednesday urged the people to assist the revenue collection body in improving tax culture in the country, ARY News reported.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Zaidi said, “Customers are strongly suggested to seek invoice having sales tax registration number whilst purchasing goods, except goods falling under Third Schedule where the same is printed on products.”

Customers are strongly suggested to seek invoice having sales tax registration number whilst purchasing goods, except goods falling under Third Schedule where the same is printed on products. Assist FBR is improving tax culture. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) September 11, 2019

Earlier on August 10, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had urged people to file complaints against businessmen who were charging sales tax without registering themselves under sales tax act.

According to details, FBR had issued a circular which stated that general public had reported complaints against the businessmen who were charging sales tax from consumers without being registered with FBR under the Sales Tax Act-1990.

“It is, therefore, clarified that sales tax registration number (STRN) (thirteen digits) is issued to every person who is registered for sales tax purpose and only that person is authorized to change sales tax on his taxable sales except where goods fall under third schedule to the Sales Tax Act-1990,” read the circular issued by FBR.

