CNG association dreads as SSGC announces yet another day without gas

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company has on Friday rolled out its new schedule for gas stations announcing a further day-long suspension in the CNG supply from Saturday 8 am till Sunday, ARY News reported.

The SSGC said the CNG stations in the province will have the gas available from Sunday 8am until same time Monday. It added that the schedule for suspension in the next week will be the same as after Monday the stations will not open until Thursday 8 am.

The suspension update has irked the CNG station owners whose association says SSGC is not at all cooperating with them in their businesses noting that the practice will lead to confrontation.

We are being pushed to the brink to give up trying to negotiate the terms with the gas utility distributor and choose the mode of conflict.

Previously on Wednesday, SSGC had announced the opening of CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday but then extended the closure for another 48 hours, till Saturday across Sindh.

According to a then notification issued by the SSGC, all the filling stations in Sindh will remain shut for another 48 hours from 8 am Thursday (January 14) till 8 am on Saturday (January 16).

It is pertinent to mention here that the CNG stations will remain shut for seven straight days during the current week as the SSGC, in its earlier notification, had announced to suspend gas supply to the filling stations from 11 to 14th of January.

