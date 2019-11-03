Centuries-old mansion declared top haunted historic site

A 17th-century mansion, Aston Hall in Birmingham, has been named the UK’s top haunted historic site where a young woman was kept in a cell by her dad and a servant killed himself.

Aston Hall, in Birmingham, is said to be home to several spirits including Dick the houseboy, who hanged himself after being accused of stealing as stunned visitors have also reported seeing a former housekeeper sitting in a chair while wearing a distinctive green dress, Mirror.co.uk reported.

‘Grey ghost’

Mary Holte is believed to be ‘the grey ghost’ which visitors termed it a most chilling sight at the Jacobean property. Holte was a daughter of the fearsome owner who was locked up in a cell at the property for 16 years after she tried to run away with a servant.

Aston Hall was named the UK’s most haunted heritage site in a list compiled by one of the country’s leading team of paranormal researchers.

Spectrum Paranormal Investigations teamed up with the National Lottery for the Halloween list to celebrate its 25th anniversary of supporting heritage sites.

Beckenham Place Park and Mansion in Lewisham, London, was second on the list.

Castle Espie Wetland Centre in Northern Ireland was third, where a Victorian girl wrapped in a shawl has been seen carrying a baby in one hand and a flickering lantern in another.

The team chose ten haunted heritage sites as part of six weeks of celebrations to highlight how National Lottery players have helped preserve and enhance important heritage sites across the UK.

TOP TEN ‘HAUNTED HISTORIC’ SITES 2019

Aston Hall, Birmingham Beckenham Place Park and Mansion, Lewisham WWT Castle Espie Wetland Centre, Northern Ireland Tamworth Castle, Staffordshire Beddington Park & The Grange (Carew Manor), Croydon Tower of London Ruthin Gaol, Wales Muncaster Castle, Cumbria Llancaiach Fawr Manor, South Wales Swanbourne Area, Buckinghamshire

