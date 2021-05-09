Govt allows AstraZeneca jab for people above 40

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to people above 40 years of age in line with practices in many countries

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.

“1.2 mill doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford received and 1.2 million expected soon will supplement vaccines purchased by the government,” he said in a tweet.

In addition to existing guidelines, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be administered to those over the age of 40 in line with practices in many countries — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) May 9, 2021

“The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be administered to those over the age of 40 in line with practices in many countries,” he added.

Pakistan recently received 1.2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine delivered by COVAX to support Government’s efforts to vaccinate high-risk people.

Earlier in the day, one more stock of 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China through a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The federal government has expedited the imports of COVID-19 vaccines after the virus spread intensifies in the country. Prior to the arrival of fresh stock, six special planes of the national carrier had brought millions of vaccine doses to Pakistan.

