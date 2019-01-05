Two women among six injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: At least six people including two women were injured in the Kala bari market blast in Peshawar on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed that the bomb went off in a parked car. “Six injured including two women were brought to the facility,” confirmed the Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson.

Speaking to ARY News, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud said the explosives were planted in the vehicle.

“10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast,” said Capital City Police officer Qazi Jameel, citing bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials. “Three injured people are out of danger. The investigation is underway to ascertain target of the blast.”

Speaking to the media, he said the explosives-laden car was parked near an empty plot in the market. “The rear portion of the vehicle was not used to plant explosives unlike previous explosions.”

Buildings in the surrounding area were also partially damaged because of the explosion.

Police and the BDS cordoned off the area for further investigation. A rescue operation is underway.

