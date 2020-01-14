ATC adjourns hearing following absence of IO in policemen murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has adjourned the hearing of two policemen murder case following the absence of the investigation officer, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ATC resumed the hearing of the policemen murder case, however, the concerned authorities did not produce an arrested accused Mirza Umar before the court.

The prosecution said it is a high profile case and the accused cannot be produced due to security risk. Moreover, the court has not received the notification for running the jail trial in the case.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the court had ordered to block national identity cards of the absconders. Later, the ATC judge ordered the investigation officer to produce absconders and adjourned the hearing till January 22.

Earlier in September last year, the police officials had claimed to arrest two suspected target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) during action in Orangi Town area of Karachi.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted in Orangi Town and arrested two target killers associated with MQM-L”, the police said.

The target killers were identified as Faraz Fajju and Zeeshan Chilli, who were wanted to the police in murder cases of policemen and others.

