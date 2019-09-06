ATC approves bail plea of Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad on Friday approved the bail plea of Ahmed Shehryar Rana, son-in-law of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, who is accused in a murder case, ARY News reported.

The ATC judge asked the counsel of Ahmed Shehryar Rana to submit Rs100,000 bonds to the court.

The court also approved bail request of the second accused person, Khalid, however, the ATC rejected the bail plea of Muzammil Shah, the third accused in the murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three suspects including the son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah had been arrested over the alleged murder of a PML-N activist Asif Butt in Masoodabad neighbourhood of Faisalabad city in 2017.

Earlier on August 9, Police had arrested incarcerated PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s son-in-law in a murder case.

Shehryar Rana had been arrested from the anti-narcotics court where he had come to show solidarity with his father-in-law who was presented before it on completion of his judicial remand in a case pertaining to recovery of narcotics from his vehicle.

Some lawyers and PML-N activists present on the court premises tried to put up resistance but the personnel from the Elite Force pushed them back and escorted him into their vehicle, speeding away.

According to the police, a murder case is registered against Shehryar at the Samanabad police station of Faisalabad.

