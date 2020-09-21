ATC expected to announce Baldia factory fire case verdict tomorrow

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi is expected to announce its verdict tomorrow (Tuesday) in the high-profile Baldia factory fire case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Strict security arrangements will be made outside and inside the court, while all unauthorized persons were banned from entering the court premises to avert the occurrence of any mishap.

An anti-terrorism court was expected to announce its verdict in the Baldia factory fire case last week on September 7 but delayed the announcement till September 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 05, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its conclusive report stated that the Baldia Town factory inferno incident was ‘a terrorism act’, rejecting it as an accident where more than 250 people had been burnt alive on September 11 – 2012 in Karachi.

ARY News acquired the investigation report of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over Baldia Town factory inferno incident which is being declared as one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters.

The report was signed by officers of law enforcement institutions who have contributed in the investigation of the factory fire case.

he investigators revealed in the 27-page report that the factory had been torched by assailants over non-payment of Rs200 million as extortion money.

They also sought to provide protection to the witnesses of the incident. It emerged that Hammad Siddiqui and Rehman Bhola was directly involved in the terrorism incident which was previously dealt with a non-professional manner. The JIT members found out that many elements attempted internally and externally influence the investigation process in order to benefit the people behind the carnage

