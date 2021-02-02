ATC seeks complete challan in motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sought complete challan in the motorway gang-rape case till February 6, ARY News reported.

The main accused in the case namely Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga were presented before the court as their judicial remand expired today.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case presented the incomplete challan of the case before the court. The court after ordering to present a complete challan in the Lahore-motorway gang-rape case adjourned the hearing until February 6.

The ATC also extended the judicial remand of Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga until February 6.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

