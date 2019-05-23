ATC hands down death penalty to two in murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Thursday handed down death sentence to two convicts in a murder case in Karachi.

The convicts had killed a man outside the residence of Justice Zawar Hussain in Karachi, the police said and added that the deceased was reportedly a friend of Hussain’s son.

The officials said that the suspects had been arrested after an encounter in Karachi.

The ATC further awarded them 10-years imprisonment each on the account of encounter and attempt to murder.

The convicts, Muhammad Jamil Ahmed and Munir Ahmed were found guilty of killing the man outside the house of Justice Zawar Hussain.

ATC awards death sentence to 20 gangsters including Chotu Gang members

Earlier on March 13, at least 20 gangsters including those affiliated with infamous Chotu gang had been awarded death sentence by the anti-terrorism court on charges of killing policemen in 2016.

The convicts also include the Chotu Gang leader Ghulam Rasool aka Chotu. The criminals were accused of murdering six policemen in Rajanpur three years ago.

The other gangs who had been convicted by the court were identified as Sikhani gang, Inder gang and Changwani gang.

