Two handed death sentence for Sehwan shrine suicide bombing

KARACH: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has pronounced death sentence to two culprits over their involvement in Sehwan shrine bombing case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The two culprits involved in Sehwan shrine suicide bombing include Nadir and Furqan who have been handed death sentence.

Moreover, Nadir was also given life in prison by the ATC over recovery of explosive material from his possession.

Police said that the culprits had been identified through the CCTV footage of the deadly bombing incident which had claimed 82 lives and 383 critically wounded.

It emerged that the two culprits had been seen roaming around the incident’s site with the suicide bomber ahead of the incident.

