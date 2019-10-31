ATC grants remand of two accused in Army officer’s murder

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here granted four days’ physical remand of two suspects to police in murder of Major Saqib Iqbal in Karachi’s Aram Bagh area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Major Saqib Iqbal was killed during a mugging bid on June 06 this year at M.A. Jinnah Road in Karachi.

The ATC approved four days’ physical remand of two suspects Noman and Umar Farooque. The Anti terrorism court (ATC) ordered the police to submit progress report of the investigation in the next hearing.

The East Range police of Karachi yesterday claimed to have arrested two suspects who allegedly murdered the Army officer in the month of Ramazan in Aram Bagh police station jurisdiction.

DIG East Amir Farooqi on Wednesday told the media that the accused were working on daily wages at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

They had used arms in the crime taken from the operatives of Lyari gang war, the DIG said.

The trail of the accused was found with the help of geo-fencing, he said. They had thrown the murder weapon in a sewerage nullah after committing crime, he said.

The motorbike used in the incident was recovered from their possession, the police officer said.

The accused were arrested from SITE Super Highway, he added.

