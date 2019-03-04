ATC hears murder case of two police officers in Karachi

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday summoned Judicial Magistrate East as witness to record statement in the murder case of two police officers, SHO Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt, ARY News reported.

MQM workers Ubaid K2, Ishtiaq, Shakir and Zakir Hussain who were arrested in a raid at MQM headquarter in Azizabad, Nine Zero, were produced in the court today.

Another accused of the case, Khawaja Faisal, who was released on bail, also appeared in the court hearing

The court summoned Judicial Magistrate East Zakaullah Abro to appear for testimony in the case. The judge also ordered the investigation officer of the case to appear before court in the next hearing of the case along with the police file.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 19.

According to police, SHO Brigade police station Nasirul Hassan had participated in the 1993 operation against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Two motorbike riding gunmen targeted SHO Nasirul Hassan and his guard, head constable Khurram Butt in Brigade area in July 2010, resulting in the death of Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

The two policemen had completed a round of snap checking and were on their way back to the police station when they were attacked.

