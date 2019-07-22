ATC records IO’s statement in Nine Zero illegal weapons case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Monday recorded the statement of Investigation Office (IO) in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters, Nine-Zero, ARY News reported.

Faisal alias Mota, Ubaid alias K2, Aamir alias Sarphatta along with 15 suspects were presented before the court amid tight security.

The court recorded IO Jawad Akhtar’s statement in the case in today’s hearing. The hearing was later adjourned till August 13. The ATC will record statements of other witnesses in the case on the aforesaid date.

The Sindh Rangers on March 12, 2015, early morning raided at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement headquarters, Nine-Zero, had arrested several convicted and wanted criminals.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, walkie talkies, binoculars and other military gear used by Nato forces were also seized during the operation.

The Rangers spokesperson in his statement had said that the arms cache recovered by the paramilitary personnel during the operation included LMGs, SMGs, M4 rifles, G3 rifles, Repeaters and pistols.

The statement read that the law enforcers were provided 107 arms licenses, out of which 71 were bona fide, while 36 licenses did not match with recovered weapons.

