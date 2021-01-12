ATC sentences accused to two-year jail term in Nankana Sahib incident case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has awarded two-years imprisonment to the accused and imposed an Rs10,000 fine in the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib incident case, ARY News reported.

The ATC judge announced a two-year jail term to prime suspect Imran Chusti and also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 in the Nankana Sahib case.

The ATC also handed six-month imprisonment to other accused Salman in the attack case.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted five other suspects over insufficient pieces of evidence against them.

Last year in January, the police had arrested the prime suspect in the Nankana Sahib protest incident. The suspect identified as Imran tried to convert his personal revenge into religious conflict and done hate speeches to mobilize people for the protest near a Sikh holy place in Nankana Sahib.

The arrested suspect had also posted his hate speeches on various mediums of social media, the police said. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also taken notice immediately after the incident.

It may be noted that the altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and district administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.

The foreign office had maintained that the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to contrary, particularly claims of acts of “desecration and destruction” and desecration of the holy place, are false and mischievous, the statement stated.

