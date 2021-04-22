Two suspects who opened fire on ATC judge in Swabi arrested

SWABI: Police claimed to have arrested two prime suspects who opened fire on the vehicle of ATC judge Aftab Afridi, which led to the killing of four people on board including the judge, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing details of the arrest, District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi said that a target killer identified as Zakir opened fire on the vehicle, killing four people on board.

“Another target killer, Shahzad, also opened fire on the judge’s vehicle from the other side,” the cop said adding that both the suspects hail from Peshawar.

The DPO further said that one of the suspects, Zakir, has also confessed to his crime before the court.

On April 5, police had registered a first information report (FIR) of the assassination of a Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge with his three family members at the Swabi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshwar Motorway.

The case had been registered on a complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station. Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi was among those named as accused in the case. Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

Separately, the district police officer (DPO) had said a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects. Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR had also been recovered from their possession.

