Seven sentenced to life in jail for kidnapping minor boy

ATTOCK: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) pronounced seven persons including a married couple to life imprisonment on two counts for kidnapping an eleven-year-old boy in 2019, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The boy had been abducted from Mirza village of Attock by the culprits who had demanded Rs800,000 ransom money. However, their abduction for ransom plan had been foiled by local police as they recovered the kidnapped child within 24 hours.

The court in its judgement also ordered to seize all properties of the culprits besides pronouncing jail term for life in the case.

Read: ATC sentences Chotu Gang leader to 298 years in prison

Earlier in November last year, an anti-terrorism court in Karachi had awarded capital punishment to seven convicts, a woman among them, in a case pertaining to the abduction and murder of a tenth grader.

The court found Raeema, Asif, Babil, Zia, Jaseem, Tafazul Haseen, and Ahmed Ali guilty of kidnapping Muhammad Arshad for ransom and later killing him upon his parents’ failure to pay protection money.

The convict had abducted the boy back in 2013 from within the jurisdiction of Aziz Bhatti police station and demanded Rs5 million for his safe release, according to the prosecution.

Comments

comments